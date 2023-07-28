Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Position Lowered by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,040 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 188,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
