Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.50

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

