Bank of America Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $33.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FITB opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

