Bank of America Lowers Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $23.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $13.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.20. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $2,134,523.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,751,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,829,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $2,134,523.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,751,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,829,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,026 shares of company stock worth $16,207,518. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

