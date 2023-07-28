Bank of America Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $92.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,571. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

