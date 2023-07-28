Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $142.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $13.77 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $351.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $137.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.99 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 5.17%. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 582,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 347.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 492,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 120,484.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 433,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

