BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target Raised to $91.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $99.79 on Monday. BancFirst has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.06.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.