Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $36.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,488 shares of company stock valued at $802,346. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,984,000 after buying an additional 495,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,028,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,326,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

