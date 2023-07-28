Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Baker Hughes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $36.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Baker Hughes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,984,000 after buying an additional 495,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,028,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,326,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- 3 Streaming Stocks That Can Push Past the Actors Guild Strike
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- CyberArk’s Q2 Report May Offer Buy Zone For AI Threat Specialist
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Road Ahead For UPS: Can Stock Deliver After Contract Deal?
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.