Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.76.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.85. 1,702,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.89. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $544,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Baidu by 22.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 34.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

