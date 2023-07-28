Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,306. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $251.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

