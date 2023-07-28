Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 21,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.51. The stock had a trading volume of 893,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

