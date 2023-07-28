Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 781 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after buying an additional 508,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after buying an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.88. 2,908,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,854. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

