Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 65 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

NYSE WST traded up $10.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.46. The stock had a trading volume of 499,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.40 and a 200 day moving average of $334.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $389.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

