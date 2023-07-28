Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 600 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $872,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 447,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.