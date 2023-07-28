Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,319 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $249,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 30,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 348,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 116.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.46.

ADP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.61. 1,771,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.24 and its 200-day moving average is $221.49.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

