Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $925,000 Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 131,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,522,000 after buying an additional 143,156 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $208,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $208,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,709 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Hillenbrand stock remained flat at $51.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.