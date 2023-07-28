Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.37. 2,059,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

