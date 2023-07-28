Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,993,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,933,000 after buying an additional 52,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,629,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $210,336,000 after buying an additional 525,124 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $29.80. 11,319,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,904. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

