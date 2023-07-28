Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $108.57 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,472 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $108,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

BAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,269,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,251,563. The stock has a market cap of $254.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

