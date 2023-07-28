Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $68.70. 675,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

