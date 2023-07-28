Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 158,249 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,249 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.24% of Broadcom worth $642,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

AVGO traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $899.79. 1,862,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $835.15 and its 200 day moving average is $690.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

