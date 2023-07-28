Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMI. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

Shares of BMI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,648. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $88.16 and a 52 week high of $167.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

