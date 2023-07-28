AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 208.6% in July

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the June 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AXA Price Performance

AXAHY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. 63,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. AXA has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Get AXA alerts:

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.