Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 16966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avivagen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

