Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given New GBX 470 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 520 ($6.67) to GBX 470 ($6.03) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 546 ($7.00) to GBX 532 ($6.82) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.99) to GBX 535 ($6.86) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,752. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

