Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Update

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avidbank Stock Performance

AVBH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 1,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avidbank will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avidbank Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVBH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Avidbank from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Avidbank in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.