Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avery Dennison also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

AVY stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.11.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 47,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

