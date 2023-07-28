Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Argus

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Argus from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.11.
Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $183.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,662. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.08. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $204.37.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avery Dennison
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.