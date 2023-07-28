Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Argus

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Argus from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $183.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,662. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.08. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

