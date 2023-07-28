Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.75

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.54, with a volume of 4849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
