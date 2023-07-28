AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $184.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.88.
AutoNation Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of AN stock opened at $156.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average is $138.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,391 shares of company stock worth $55,763,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AutoNation
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
