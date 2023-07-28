AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

AutoNation (NYSE:ANFree Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $184.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.88.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $156.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average is $138.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,391 shares of company stock worth $55,763,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

