Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Up to $31.12

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $33.52. Autohome shares last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 49,423 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Autohome Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Autohome had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Autohome by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Autohome by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 97,318 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Autohome by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,358,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

