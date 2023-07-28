authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael Charles Thompson acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of authID by 918.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 939,476 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of authID by 30.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUID opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. authID has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 1,184.52%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

