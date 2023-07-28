Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 33,464 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,464 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,813,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

