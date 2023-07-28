Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 1,490 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,739,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 824.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $71,705,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock traded down $45.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $520.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,360. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $574.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

