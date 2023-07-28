Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 12,429 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the quarter. TFI International comprises about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,940,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $11,926,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

TFII stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.46. 354,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,081. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $129.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

