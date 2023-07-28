Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.64 Billion Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,790 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises about 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,643,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 6,385,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,076. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

