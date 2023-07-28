Aurora Investment Counsel Buys New Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,331,000. Roche accounts for 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 101.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Roche by 21.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Roche by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 233,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHHBY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.87. 1,370,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.75.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

