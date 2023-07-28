Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.93

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 50611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.