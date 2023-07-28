AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AT&T Trading Down 2.6 %

T stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 65,446,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,653,750. The company has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after buying an additional 10,117,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

