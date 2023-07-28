AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.94–$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.31 million. AtriCure also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.94)-(0.92) EPS.

AtriCure Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $55.23. 73,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.82.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,865 shares of company stock valued at $498,982. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 47.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

