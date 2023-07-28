Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atlas Lithium Trading Down 2.9 %

ATLX opened at $20.64 on Friday. Atlas Lithium has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.33). Atlas Lithium had a negative return on equity of 213.75% and a negative net margin of 68,425.72%. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Lithium will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Atlas Lithium

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATLX shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Atlas Lithium from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Atlas Lithium in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Atlas Lithium in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.