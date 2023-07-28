ATI (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.36

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 57650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Northcoast Research began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,117 shares of company stock valued at $897,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATI by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.