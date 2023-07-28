ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.67

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$37.67 and last traded at C$37.90, with a volume of 145619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.25.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.