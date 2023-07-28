ATB Capital Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$16.25

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.15.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Trading Up 3.9 %

ARE traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.85. 639,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,247. The firm has a market capitalization of C$669.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.09. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.7270233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.