AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAAF remained flat at C$34.41 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.51. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of C$27.58 and a 1-year high of C$34.41.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

