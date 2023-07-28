Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New $33.90 Billion Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,896,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

HWM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. 305,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,402. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

