Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys Shares of 200 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,068,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 28.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $13,420,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 27.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,506,006. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

