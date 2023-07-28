Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC remained flat at $9.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

