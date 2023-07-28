ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. 167,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,552. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.67. ASGN has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth $19,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ASGN by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

