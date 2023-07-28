ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.46%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. ASGN updated its Q3 guidance to $1.51-1.59 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.51-$1.59 EPS.
Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 382,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,120. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.67. ASGN has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.
ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.
